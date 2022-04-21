Arjun Mathur makes stunning transformation for 'Made in Heaven 2'

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Arjun Mathur, who plays the role of Karan Mehra in the popular series 'Made In Heaven', underwent a massive transformation for the second season of the show.

Arjun, who trained under expert fitness trainer Samir Jaura, said: "It is really surprising to experience how far your character can take you. The physical aspect of it very much helps you get into the mental space of your required role."

"I had a transformative experience while turning into Karan Mehra under the expert guidance of Samir Jaura, who is also one of my oldest and closest friends in this city. He knows just how hard he needs to push, for you to achieve a goal."

For unversed, Samir Jaura is known for transforming Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and also has trained Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and several others for certain projects.

Meanwhile, Arjun Mathur has a packed calendar for the year ahead with multiple releases.

Last seen in Lionsgate's 'Jugaadistan', the actor has 'Made in Heaven S2', 'Gone Game 2', and Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' with Rasika Dugal lined up for release.

