Arjun Rampal on Playing ISI Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar: “It Felt Horrible, But That’s an Actor’s Job”

Arjun Rampal levelled up the bar of intensity as Angel of Death, ISI Major Iqbal, in the recently released Dhurandhar - and it unleashed a storm all over the internet. On-screen, the actor channeled vengeance and pulled off the grunge like never before. And off-screen, the shift is immediate. The actor revealed what made that happen and even shared that he wanted to get out of his character of Major Iqbal as soon as possible.

“I wanted to get out of the character as soon as I could. One of the important reasons to do it was because it is an important film to do,” he shared. Further, he highlighted that an actor’s primary job is to simply act and live the character, even if the character makes the performer feel ‘horrible’. “To see the event is one thing, what happened behind the scenes to see those events taking place is something that would excite me as an audience. I felt horrible when doing it because you love your country so much, but I guess that’s what an actor’s job is, and you just have to dive into it,” he added.

In Dhurandhar, Arjun Rampal not only played villainy, but he committed. Arjun made the audience feel the chills and terror with his on-screen presence and acting range, and simply proved that the role was tailor-made for him. He did not shout for attention, nor did he give any loud, evil laughs, but he brought a slow-burning danger that crept under the skin and stayed!

Now, audiences are eagerly waiting with bated breath to see the mayhem he will unleash in Dhurandhar 2, releasing in theatres on 19th March, 2026.