Arjun Singh Shekhawat joins cast of 'Mithai'; to play romantic role

Mumbai, April 11 Actor Arjun Singh Shekhawat, who previously featured in TV show 'Choti Sarrdaarni', has been roped in for 'Mithai' that stars Soumitrisha Kundu and Adrit Roy in lead roles.

He says: "I'm excited to join the cast of 'Mithai'. I'm playing a promising role of Rohan in the show. Rohan is an NRI, who comes to India to meet his extended family and later falls in love with a girl here. Rohan is a gentleman who usually gets attention from any girl around and is rich too. Rohan has great screen timing in the show with a lot of twists and turns. I was always waiting to portray such a role. It's a dream come true."

Arjun who has earlier acted for shows like 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' and 'Nimki Vidhayak' feels with the show he will get to play a romantic character on screen.

He adds: "For the first time I'm acting for a romantic role. I'm sure my audience will love me. I'm a fan of mega star Rajesh Khanna sahab. And as an actor he is an inspiration for me to learn romancing on screen. I also enjoy reading romantic novels which is also helping me to prepare myself for the role. All I can say is that I'm a romantic person in real life too hence it will be fun essaying on reel too."

'Mithai' is a love story between a girl trading in sweets and a business-minded guy.

