Armaan Kohli’s bail plea in drugs case rejected by Bombay High Court

The Bombay high court on Monday rejected actor Armaan Kohli’s bail application in a drugs-related case. The actor had moved the high court after a special court had rejected his bail application citing prima facie evidence of trafficking and purchase of drugs against Kohli.Fighting for his bail, Armaan's lawyer had previously argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, which is a relatively lesser offence, so he was entitled to bail. But the NCB had opposed the application.

In October this year, the prosecution had submitted that apart from the recovery of contraband, 'shocking and incriminating material' was found from Kohli's mobile phone and that there were alleged links to international drug and prostitution cartel in the form of pictures and chats. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after 1.2 gms of cocaine was seized from his residence during a raid in August 2021. The Bollywood actor has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since then. On the work front, he was last seen in Salman Khan starrer, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and has been a part of several Bollywood films like 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' and 'LOC: Kargil' to name a few. He has also featured as a contestant on popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'.