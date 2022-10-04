Armaan Malik shares clip of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant singing his song

Mumbai, Oct 4 Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik got impressed with the performance of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Rishi Singh as he shared the video of him singing his famous track 'Pehla Pyaar' from the 2019 movie 'Kabir Singh' on social media.

Armaan said that he loved listening to young and emerging talents: "It's always amazing to discover new voices from our country and when I came across the clip of Rishi Singh singing my song 'Pehla Pyaar,' I couldn't resist sharing it because he truly nailed it."

The 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' singer added more saying that his fans also took no time in resharing the video and making it popular. "Not only that, my fans and listeners who have loved the original version went the extra mile in spreading it further because an exceptional voice like his deserves to be heard," he added.

Armaan also decided to meet him during a singing reality show and not only he visited the show but also performed with Rishi.

"The 'Indian Idol' team reached out to me for coming down to the set and surprising Rishi and I said yes in a heartbeat. We both sang 'Pehla Pyaar' on stage and it was genuinely such a wholesome experience. I wish Rishi the absolute best on the show and I hope that he continues to win our hearts with his every performance," he wrapped up.

