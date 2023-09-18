Arrest warrant issued against actress Zareen Khan in cheating case

A Kolkata court has issued an arrest warrant against actor Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The case was registered against her by organisers of an event who alleged that she did not come to attend it even after promising before.The investigating officer submitted compelling evidence against the actress before the Sealdah court in Kolkata. Zareen Khan, on the other hand, did not file a request for bail or appear in court. Following her repeated absences, the court issued an arrest warrant.

Reportedly, one of the organisers filed a written complaint of cheating against Zareen and her manager. An FIR was registered against both for the same, and they were asked to appear for questioning. Zareen showed up for the questioning and she claimed to be misguided by the organisers. The Veer actress also alleged that the organizers told her the function would be attended by ministers, including Bengal's chief minister. Before the show, Zareen's team found out that the event was a small-scale event, in North Kolkata. Zareen had also said that there was a miscommunication over flight tickets and other accommodations, thus she had to skip the show.

A police source said that Zareen had also filed a case against the organisers of the show at a local court. After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against her and her manager. While her manager appeared before the court and sought bail, the actor neither asked for bail nor appeared before the court. On the work front, Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (2021