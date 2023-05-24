Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's thriller 'Asur 2' to stream from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Makers of the highly anticipated thriller series 'Asur Season 2' on Wednesday unveiled the first look promo.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform JioCinema dropped a video which they captioned, "SHIGHRA HI MULAQAT HOGI. Get ready to embrace your dark side as ASUR returns. #Asur2OnJioCinema streaming free, 1 June onwards."

The upcoming season of 'Asur' is all set to stream on to OTT platform JioCinema from June 1.

Apart from Arshad and Barun, the second season will also see the talented ensemble of cast such as Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora among others.

The first look promo of the second season offers a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline with the marvels of mythology and the genius of forensic science colliding to create an unmissable viewing experience. Prepare yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-inducing thrills as the sur-asur saga continues!

Soon after the makers dropped the first promo, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Finally its out!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This could be a blast in OTT platform"

"Can't Wait," a user wrote.

Season 1 of the show received massive responses from the fans.

Meanwhile, Arshad will also be seen in an upcoming untitled comedy film with Sanjay Dutt.

Barun, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming investigative drama series 'Kohrra' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

