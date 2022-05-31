Arshi Khan on Sidhu Moosewala demise: No one can kill his voice, he will be celebrated with his music

Mumbai, May 31 'Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan has urged the Indian government to provide security to talents in India, while mourning the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

She says: "I feel it's the duty of our government to help provide security to talents. It was not a personal loss but it was a loss for our country. I believe the government should do something about it and culprits must be punished. I have also worked in the Punjabi entertainment industry and looking at what happened in broad daylight is making me worried."

"As even at times I also perform and a huge question arises on our security. It may also mark and question how the general public are not secure in the state as it was a high profile case hence the country is coming across the news."

The actress, who has acted in television shows like 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital' and Ishq Mein Marjawan, says she missed the opportunity to meet Sidhu.

Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead at Mansa district. Arshi too joined the Congress party in 2019 from Mumbai.

She continues: "I have spoken to him at times but miss the opportunity to meet him. I'm sure no one can kill his voice and he will be celebrated with his songs. I just wish his family and fans will get strength and power to overcome the loss."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor