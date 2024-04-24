Arti Singh's performance at her sangeet will leave you teary-eyed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Arti Singh, who is the younger sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan, on April 25. Ahead of her wedding, the couple hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony. Bride-to-be's performance at the function caught the attention of netizens.

Arti's best friend and actor Karan Singh Grover, who was among the guests at the function, congratulated her by sharing a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The video captured Arti wearing a beautiful vibrant green sleeveless lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery and statement jewellery with it. She was seen dedicating a performance to her family and close friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6HQHNPIq6v/?

Bride-to-be performed on songs like 'Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara' and 'Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai' among others.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Congratulations on finding true love! Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan."

Several celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the sangeet ceremony.

Recently, Arti also posted pics from her haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak on Instagram, and wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

The caption is a song's lyrics from the film Bollywood Hollywood.

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman.

Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor