"Artists used to wear Salwar Kameez to collect award": Tamannaah Bhatia on changes at Filmfare Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Tamannaah Bhatia shared her initial memories of the Filmfare award ceremonies, saying that she loved it when Indian actresses accepted the awards in a traditional Indian attire such as salwar kameez.

At the Filmfare press conference held in Mumbai, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her memories of watching actress Karisma Kapoor win awards at the Filmfare Awards ceremony while she was in school and college.

While talking to the media, Tamannaah Bhatia recalled the past glamour at the Filmfare Award ceremonies and said, "I remember seeing Karisma Kapoor win awards. At that time, I think it was very different. Even the events felt like every artist went to Salwaar Kameez and collected their award. There was a kind of rawness to those particular award ceremonies."

From watching Karisma Kapoor winning Filmfare Awards on screens to meeting her in real life, the actress Tamannaah Bhatia called it a "full circle" moment of her life.

"I remember seeing her. I have a very vivid memory of that. When I saw her, I felt that I also wanted to become like her. When I meet Lolo now, she is the warmest, sweetest," said Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will host the upcoming edition of Filmfare Awards in Gujarat with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

Filmfare shared the update on their official Instagram handle."The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma. Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad," the post read.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.

In August, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media.

Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry.

Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

