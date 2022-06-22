Arushi Sharma chuffed about her OTT debut with 'Jaadugar'

Mumbai, June 22 Actress Arushi Sharma, who is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming Netflix film 'Jaadugar' which also features Jitendra Kumar, says she couldn't have asked for a better OTT debut.

The story of the film revolves around a young man Meenu who is a magician, a football player and in love with a girl who does not reciprocate his emotion.

Arushi is playing the ladylove of Meenu, named Dr Disha Chabbra.

Sharing more insight into her character, Arushi said, "It was a heart-warming experience for me to play Disha. Playing a doctor is itself an honour firstly. She is a homely girl who loves her dad, and who is ambitious about her career. As life has it, her paths crossed with Jeetu, a magician's path and life take a huge leap. In fact, I can actually relate with Disha because, just like her, in a flicker of a moment, with one just destined incident, my life took a major leap."

The actress claims that her entry to Bollywood happened quite accidentally when she was studying engineering and happened to audition for Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Tamasha' and bagged the role alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

"I was studying Engineering in Information Technology when Imtiaz Ali was taking auditions for 'Tamasha'. He liked my work and that's how I played 'Sanyukta' opposite Ranbir in Tamasha, post which, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' happened. I happened to reach the right place at the right time," shared Ayushi.

Asked about her chemistry with Jeetu in the upcoming 'Jaadugar' and Ayushi said, "I can't wait for my fans to see us together. Jitendra is a phenomenal actor and it was a delight working with him. I am sure everyone is going to love Dimple and Jeetu. I couldn't have asked the universe for a better OTT debut!"

Directed by Sameer Saxena and produced by Posham Pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment, 'Jaadugar' releases on July 15.

