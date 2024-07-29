Aryan Khan Buys ₹37 Crore Home In Delhi Previously Owned by Shahrukh and Gauri

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has bought a sprawling space in India’s capital, Delhi, for a whopping price. According to an article in The Economic Times, Aryan has brought two floors in the elite Panchsheel Park locality in South Delhi. He paid Rs. 37 crores to acquire this space. Interestingly, this is the same building where his mother Gauri Khan used to live before her marriage to SRK. The family already owns the basement and ground floor of the building, as per The Economic Times.

The house was designed by Gauri Khan and it holds emotional significance for the couple. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri first met in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan owns a 27,000 sq-ft heritage villa in Panchsheel Park, which he bought in 2001 for over Rs 13 crore. The property is estimated to be worth around Rs 200 crore today. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SRK made the house available on rent for Airbnb. The home is filled with personal mementos of SRK's family from their many travels around the world.

The property was registered in May 2024 and Aryan paid Rs. 2.64 crores as stamp duty. This is probably the first property bought by Aryan Khan. His actor-sister Suhana Khan purchased a 1.5-acre property with three houses in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crores in June 2023. It was next to Shah Rukh Khan’s sprawling bungalow in the coastal town of Maharashtra. Earlier this year, she bought one more land parcel in Alibaug for more than Rs. 10 crores. On the work front, Aryan Khan is shooting for his debut directorial web series, Stardom. The shoot is reportedly over. Lakshya of Kill fame is the leading actor along with Mona Singh and others. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar etc. reportedly feature in the show in cameos.



