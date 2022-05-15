Aryan Khan returns to Instagram, gives shout out to Suhana ahead of acting debut

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has shared his first post after six months. Aryan shared a special post for Suhana Khan. Suhana Khan is making her Bollywood debut through Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. So Aryan Khan has shared a post congratulating Suhana.

Aryan Khan has shared his first post after six months sharing the poster of 'The Archives' movie. Apart from Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are also making their Bollywood debuts through this movie.

On his Instagram story, he shared a poster of the film and he wrote in his caption: "Best of love baby sister. Go kick some a** Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it." This is what Aryan Khan posted:





Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, last year after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few weeks later.