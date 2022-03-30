Ashish Vidyarthi on how people often mistake him for other famous actors

Mumbai, March 30 Ashish Vidyarthi has spoken about incidents when he was mistaken for fellow actor Ashutosh Rana, and one where he was identified as Girish Karnad, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

He is appearing as a special guest with other actors such as Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh.

When host Kapil Sharma asked him what other names he was called by fans, Ashish replies: "My name is Ashish Vidyarthi, and many people don't know that! Sometimes it does become a problem. Wherever I travel, people come to me with an autograph book and now a selfie and say, 'Ashutosh Ji (Ashutosh Rana) we want to click a picture with you!' I then say, 'My name is Ashish Vidyarthi.'"

"Once I went somewhere and a person called me by an interesting name, 'Sadashiv Puri' which is the mixed name of Amrapurkar (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Amrish Puri. Then the latest incident happened in Himachal. Someone came to me with his kid and told him, 'Click the photo, click the photo! Beta you don't recognise him? He's Girish Karnad ji!'."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor