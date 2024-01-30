Ashok Saraf, Icon of Marathi Cinema, Honored with Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has announced that Ashok Saraf will be awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of art The Maharashtra Bhushan Award is the highest civilian award given by the Government of Maharashtra. It is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of art, literature, science, education, social service, and public administration.

The Chief Minister in his message, praised Ashok Saraf for his versatility as an actor. He said that Ashok Saraf has not only excelled in comedy, but has also shown his skills in serious roles and even negative characters. The Chief Minister also said that Ashok Saraf has ruled over the hearts of the audience with his acting. This is a significant announcement, as it recognizes Ashok Saraf's long and distinguished career in the Marathi film and theater industry. Ashok Saraf is one of the most popular and respected actors in Maharashtra. He has starred in over 200 films and has won numerous awards for his acting. He is also a successful theater actor and has starred in many Marathi plays.