Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's investigative drama series 'Murder in Mahim' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Actors Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz are coming up with an investigative drama series 'Murder in Mahim'.

As per a statement, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). It is adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto.

Raj Acharya has directed the show, which also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

On Friday, JioCinema unveiled the teaser of 'Murder in Mahim'.

Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in this sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way.

Sharing more details about his role in the show, Ashutosh Rana said, "When it's about complex roles, I'm the most excited. Peter is one such character. Meri koshish humesha yeh hi rehti hai ki main kuch alag karun, ek alag look mein, and Murder in Mahim gave me that opportunity. Peter's inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery, it's layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity. That's the beauty of this show."

Vijay Raaz also shared, "The most fascinating aspect of Jende's character is the various shades of his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen. Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul on this show, hope the audience will enjoy watching it."

'Murder in Mahim' will be out on OTT on May 10.

