Asmita Sharma to play greedy, manipulative woman in 'Meet'

Mumbai, July 19 'Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya' actress Asmita Sharma has joined the cast of popular daily soap 'Meet'. She is playing a strong Haryanvi woman, Barfi Devi, who is greedy and manipulative. She wants her son to get married for dowry and tries to control everyone around her.

The show which revolves around the story of Meet Hooda(Ashi Singh) will have more interesting turns and incidents with Asmita's entry.

Asmita says: "I have always been keen on playing different kinds of characters throughout my career. In 'Meet', I am playing a strong-willed and cunning Haryanvi woman, who is very dominating and greedy by nature."

The actress shares her working experience with the cast of the show and adds: "I am ecstatic about being part of 'Meet' and the cast of the show welcomed me with open arms. Shooting with them has been really fun so far and I just hope that the audience likes the upcoming twist as well as my performance."

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor