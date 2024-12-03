'Aspirants' fame Naveen Kasturia ties the knot with girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Actor Naveen Kasturia, best known for his role in TVF's show 'Aspirants', recently got married to longtime girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma.

On Tuesday, Naveen took to Instagram and shared pictures from his D-Day.

"Chat mangni pat byaah!," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDHKQHgJF-A/?img_index=1

As soon as he shared the news about his wedding on his Instagram, his fans and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Congratulations (red heart emoji)," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

"Kya baat dost !! Mubarak ho," actor Harleen Sethi commented.

Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Zindagi bhar ki khushiyaan Ab to waqt se uth jaana ."

In one of the images, Naveen could be seen applying sindoor on Shubhanjali's wife.

For the wedding day, Naveen wore an ivory sherwani with sequin and ruby red motif detailing, along with a dupatta. Shubhanjali was seen decked up in rust-hued lehenga adorned with shimmery gold embroidery.

Naveen and Shubhanjali's wedding was held in Jaipur against the scenic backdrop.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Actors Amol Parashar, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja were also present at the ceremony.

Amol gave a sneak peek into the wedding festivities of the couple. He also penned a heartfelt note extending his best greetings to Naveen and Shubhanjali.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDGtSiMoL3J/?hl=en&img_index=4

"Congratulations @naveenkasturia @shubhanjalisharma (red heart emojis) What a warm and fun beginning to a beautiful journey! Love and hugs," he captioned the post.

Naveen Kasturia shot to fame with his appearance in the show 'Aspirants'. The story follows four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi and Mandal, who quit their jobs in order to develop their own start-up company.

Naveen was recently seen in 'Mithya The Darker Chapter'.

