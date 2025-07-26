Astronomer hires Gwyneth Paltrow as "temporary spokesperson" after Coldplay kiss cam controversy

Washington DC [US], July 26 : Tech firm Astronomer, has hired actress and ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, as its "temporary spokesperson" after the the viral kiss cam scandal whose fallout included resignations of its CEO and head of Human Resources.

Taking to their X handle, Astronomer posted a video featuring Paltrow as a spokesperson who spoke on behalf of the "300-plus employees" of the tech firm to answer some common questions from netizens that had popped up after the recent controversy regarding its former CEO, Andy Byron.

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days. And they wanted me to answer the most common ones. Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apace Airflow," said Platrow.

She further explained the working of the company 'Astronomer' in the video without making any direct reference to the recent Coldplay-Andy Bryon controversy.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.

The video comes in the wake of the highly publicised kissing scandal at a Coldplay concert that rocked social media and the news last week. The incident resulted in the resignations of Andy Byron as Astronomer CEO and Kristin Cabot, who headed its HR, after the two were allegedly spotted on the kiss cam together, reported Variety.

During Coldplay's July 16 concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a kiss camera captured a couple in an embracing state, reportedly Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.

In a quick reaction, the two instantly tried hiding themselves to avoid being exposed, only for their activities to catch the world's attention.

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, also took note of the moment and commented, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Later, Martin issued a lighthearted warning to his fans, subtly alerting them to the presence of cameras at concerts.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

After the incident, Andy Byron has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of data technology firm Astronomer following the circulation of a video of him holding a woman at a Coldplay concert, reported Variety.

