Athiya Shetty drops new fairytale photos from her wedding

Actor Athiya Shetty on Saturday, shared some more beautiful snaps from her wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a string of pictures in which she could be seen along with her friends and family members.

In the second picture, Athiya could be seen with her mother Mana Shetty performing a ritual.

Athiya looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a beautiful golden saree with a pink blouse and accessorized her look with heavy jewellery.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Illeana D'cruz commented, "Ahhhh pretty girl."

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Kishu Shroff wrote, "Most beautiful there ever was."

"Happy married life," a fan commented.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on Tuesday at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor