Athiya Shetty drops unseen picture with brother Ahan from her wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor Athiya Shetty, on the occasion of Siblings Day, took to her social media and dropped an unseen picture with brother Ahan Shetty from her wedding day.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared the post which she captioned, "always showing me the way."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2LQr5hIgt/

In the monochrome picture, the 'Hero' actor could be seen donning her bridal outfit and walking towards the aisle while holding her brother's hand.

The brother-sister duo cab be seen facing their back towards the camera.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Best siblings ever," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Beautifull," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Athiya tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Talking about Ahan's career, he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience.

