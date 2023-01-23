Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to host grand reception in Mumbai for 3000 guests

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding reception will be a grand affair. After tying the knot today (January 23), the couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai later. As per reports, it will be a star-studded affair with at least 3,000 guests in attendance. Not only Bollywood stars, but politicians and some top businessmen have been invited too.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will not only hold a grand reception in Mumbai but in Bengaluru too.100 guests will be attending Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s intimate wedding ceremony today. Amid all this, it has now been reported that it was Athiya who wanted a low-key wedding and therefore, dad Suniel Shetty decided that the ceremony could take place at their Khandana farmhouse, ‘Jahan. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday when the couple hosted a grand Sangeet ceremony. While Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse was all decked up, songs like Besharam Rang among others were reportedly heard playing from a distance. As reported by India TV, Athiya’s brother Ahan and mother Mana also left everyone stunned with their performances.