Atiq Ahmed death: Gangster's sister Aisha Noori moves SC seeking comprehensive probe

The sister of the gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, who were shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh on April 15, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive probe headed by a retired judge or by an independent agency into the alleged "extrajudicial killings" carried out by the government.

The plea filed by Aisha Noori also seeks an investigation into the encounter killing of her nephew and Atiq Ahmed's son.She has sought a comprehensive inquiry by an independent agency into the campaign of "encounter killings, arrests, and harassment" targeting her family being carried out by the government of Uttar Pradesh. The plea stated that an independent probe into the "custodial and extra-judicial killings" was necessary to catch high-level state agents who have planned and orchestrated the campaign to kill her family members.In the plea, she apprised the court about the incident and called it state-sponsored killings. It sought a comprehensive inquiry by a committee headed by a retired judge of the top court or in the alternative by an independent agency into a campaign of extrajudicial killings carried out by the respondents. Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on April 15.

Atiq Ahmed and his family have been named accused in Umesh Pal murder case by Uttar Pradesh Police in its chargesheet which was filed on Friday (May 26). Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead on February 24 outside his residence in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area. In this case, many shooters including the entire family of Atiq Ahmed have been made accused.'Based on a complaint from Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others. On March 28, an MP-MLA court held Atiq Ahmed and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.