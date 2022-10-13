AU Bank pulls down controversial ad starring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani

AU Bank has pulled down its latest ad from its social media channels. The ad, starring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani, ran afoul netizens who accused the bank of selective wokeism and for hurting their religious sentiments. In the ad, Aamir Khan decides to move into Kiara Advani’s home after their marriage instead of the Hindu tradition of the bride leaving her home to join her husband’s home.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday hit out at a recent advertisement of AU Small Finance Bank featuring Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani. Mishra said Khan should not perform in such advertisements keeping Indian traditions and customs in mind. The Madhya Pradesh home minister added that the actor did not have the right to hurt anyone's sentiments. The private bank’s advertisement caused a huge uproar on social media with many Twitter users stating they would close their accounts with the bank. Hashtags like #BoycottAUSmallFinanceBank and #BoycottAamirKhan were also trending on Twitter. Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too had criticised the advertisement.