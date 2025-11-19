Austin Butler breaks silence on alleged romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Los Angeles, Nov 19 Hollywood actor Austin Butler, who is known for his work in ‘Elvis’, has shed light on his relationship status with actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The actor has said that he is just "friends" with Emily Ratajkowski, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor, 34, was recently pictured having dinner with Emily, also 34, in New York City but the actor has now shot down rumours of a budding romance between the pair. When asked about the dating rumours, he told Vanity Fair magazine, "The true answer is that I have a lot of friends, and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends”.

He went on to add that he's never felt comfortable with scrutiny of his private life but he's now trying not to worry so much about what other people think.

He said, "I just wanted to hide”, before adding,"I’m going to live a constricted small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?".

As per ‘Female First UK’, Austin also opened up about going off-grid for a recent camping trip and revealed he enjoyed being "away from the noise" during his time in the wilderness.

He said, "It’s so humbling when you’re away from the noise. More and more I want that in my life, just not tuning into that noise”.

The actor split from his longtime girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber, in January after three years of dating. Kaia recently opened up about her love life and admitted she used to be "willing to give up everything" in her relationships.

Kaia, who has also dated Pete Davidson, 31, and Jacob Elordi, 28, in the past, revealed she used to "change her personality" for her partner.

Without specifying which ex she was talking about, she told Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, "I used to be the opposite way where I would completely just change my personality, really, my values for someone. I always dated people that were older than me, and so I was very willing to give up everything”.

She pointed out that it's "not good in the long run" to make yourself fit a partner's expectations, as she said, "I was like, ‘I can show you I love you by completely, giving up my life for you’, which is actually not how you build respect and trust and is not good in the long run. Because then you start to bring a little bit more of who you really are into the relationship. And they're like, ‘No, I like that person before (sic)’”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor