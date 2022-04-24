Avantika Hundal elated about her TV comeback with 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'

Mumbai, April 24 Avantika Hundal of 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame is seen playing the role of the Vidhi Pandya character Soumya's cousin Prisha in the daily soap 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'.

The actress throws light on her character and also on making a comeback to the small screen after her last show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Avantika says: "First of all, I am elated to make a comeback on television with a show like 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye'. I am playing Soumya's cousin Prisha who is smart and calculative."

The actress further elaborates on the challenges she faced while doing this role and how it is different from the previous ones.

"This role comes with its own set of challenges, and I am here for it. I have portrayed soft and bubbly roles in the past and essaying a role like Prisha is like a fresh breath of air. She has larger-than-life desires and will do anything to acquire what she wants. I hope viewers like my new avatar," she adds.

'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor