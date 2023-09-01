Avinash Tiwary’s investigative thriller series ‘Kaala’ trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Makers of the upcoming investigative thriller series ‘Kaala’ on Friday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer which they captioned, “Duniya ko apne kabze mein karna hai, toh mutthi kas lo. Watch #HotstarSpecials #Kaala streaming from 15th September.”

The world of ‘Kaala’ is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar and will release on September 15, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor, Hiten Tejwani among others.

Talking about the show, director Nambair said, “Kaala delves into the realm of reverse hawala, peeling back the layers of crime and betrayal. Behind closed doors, in the shadows, money takes on a life of its own, entangled with betrayal, revenge, and a hunger for power. Kaala is an unfiltered reflection of our reality, a journey I am excited for the viewers around the world to watch to enjoy on Disney+ Hotstar. We are putting the spotlight on the murky world of black money and money laundering with a storyline that will keep you hooked from start to finish.”

Avinash Tiwary, who plays the role of IB officer - Ritwik Banerjee in Disney+ Hotstar’s Kaala, said, "As actors, we often delve into a mix of feelings and stories, but 'Kaala' exposed me to a whole new level of power and corruption that truly shook me. Bejoy Nambiar has crafted a world of crime in 'Kaala' that's backed by solid research, with Ritwik at the center of its dark complexities. Watching how he faces this world along with the discoveries he makes about his own life made it a thrilling, minute engaging human Story. I'm excited for all of you to see this journey and the many layers of 'Kaala,' coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar!"

