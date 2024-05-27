Avneet Kaur talks about her international film 'Love In Vietnam'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Actor Avneet Kaur, who marked her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, shared her experience of making an appearance at a prestigious event and also spoke about her international film 'Love In Vietnam'.

The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

She said, "It's an exhilarating feeling. I'm very excited to be a part of this historic moment. It's the first ever movie collaboration between Vietnam and India. India and Vietnam have had very good relations over the years and I'm glad to be representing India."

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans for their love and support, she added, "Never did I ever think this would happen so soon and we'd create history. It's all because of my fans and their love and support. I'm blessed and grateful for so much love at such a young age. And I promise to continue to break the barriers and keep surprising audiences with new endeavors."

At Cannes, Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit with a train and heels for the occasion. During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

Avneet also posed for the cameras with a smile, waving, and blowing kisses to the audience.

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress also took to her Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

Coming back to 'Love In Vietnam', this India-Vietnam collaboration stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur along with popular Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed 'Love in Vietnam', which is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat.

During the poster unveiling of 'Love in Vietnam' at Cannes, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid were present.

