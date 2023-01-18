Avoid 'unnecessary remarks' on films: PM to party workers

New Delhi, Jan 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP workers to refrain from making "unnecessary" comments about films.

He made the observation while addressing the last day of the two-day National Executive meet here on Tuesday.

During his address, Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.

The Prime Minister's statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

The song has been in news for a saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politic and trolls found 'vulgar'.

As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they find an "overdose" of the sexually appealing look of the actress.

Protests are on with the social media campaign seeking boycott of the movie.

