Ayan Mukerji reacts after Ranbir - Alia denied entry inside Ujjain Temple

Ayan Mukerji addressed the Mahakal protests during a press conference in Delhi and said that he felt very bad that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor could not accompany him. For the unversed, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia visited MP to seek blessings at Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple. However, Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the temple over the former’s old statement on eating beef.

Answering a question about the same, he said, “I have to request you that I want to answer this question. I want to take this question because today we are here to talk about Brahmastra. And, as the filmmaker and the creator of this film, I feel it’s important we keep our conversation around Brahmastra. In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me."

The filmmaker continued, “Till the end, they were very keen that they will come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt that let me go alone, eventually I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and that blessing is for everybody. I did not want to take Alia there in the current condition so I went alone. I felt very bad and when I went I did feel that they could have also come and gotten their darshans." Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.