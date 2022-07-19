Ayan Mukerji reacts on rumours of Deepika Padukone playing Parvati in next Brahmastra movie?

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. However, if reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo in the movie. Also, she will be staring in Brahmastra 2. Reportedly, Ayan revealed the second part of the film be introducing a new character called 'Dev' and the makers have locked Deepika to play the character of Parvati.According to Pinkvilla, "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part."

Besides Deepika, speculations about Shah Rukh Khan starring in the film were also doing rounds on the internet earlier. Reacting to them, Ayan Mukerji neither confirmed nor denied any rumour in the true sense.While speaking to Mirchi Plus, Ayan Mukerji said that he is absolutely unaware of any such developments. Calling it a ‘good suggestion’, he said, “I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is good suggestion for Part 2 maybe you’ll get to see them then.” He didn’t mention any reports around Shah Rukh Khan allegedly starring in Brahmastra.“One thing I want to tell you is that Brahmastra is not really about Lord Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor’s character is just called Shiva in it. My greatest hero is Shiv Bhagwan. There is a lot of inspiration that I’ve put in my own way into this film and into this character. So there is no role of Parvati in Part One or Part Two or Part Three. To some extent, like it says in the dialogue of the movie, Isha is really Shiva’s Parvati (character Shiva’s Parvati) in this trilogy,” he added.Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, is to be released on September 9. The film will be available in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

