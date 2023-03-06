Ayushmann Khurrana shares smiling picture after 'Dream Girl 2' shoot pack-up

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Dream Girl 2' on Monday shared a smiling picture post-shoot pack-up.

Taking to Instagram stories, 'An Action Hero' star shared a glimpse of post-pack scenes.

In the picture, Ayushmann could be seen resting in a car while heading back home after night shift.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Just packed up. Night Shift done right #Dreamgirl2."

Recently, Ayushmann shared a promo of the movie.

The clip shows Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman. In the video, Ayushmann can be heard speaking to SRK's Pathaan character over a call.

"Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" Ayushmann asked.

Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call addressed himself as 'Pathaan', refering to Shah Rukh Khan's character in the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

"Pooja..main Pathaan," the caller said.

"Uff...kaise ho mere Pathaan," Ayushmann further asked.

Replying to him, the caller quipped, "pehle se bhi zyada ameer...happy Valentine's Day Pooja."The hilarious promo has left netizens excited.

Ayushmann is seen dressed up as a woman in the clip. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown.

Ayushmann via promo also informed that the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.

Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

