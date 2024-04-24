Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up with Karan Johar for Untitled Spy Comedy Film, Details Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana who has given many hits like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, AndhaDhun is all set to be a part of Karan Johar 's untitled movie. As per the Pinkvilla sources this movie will be directed by Aakash Kaushik, who directed movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thank You God.

The script has all the elements of a commercial film - scale, thrill, action, and plenty of comedy. Karan, Guneet, and Aakash believe that Ayushmann Khurrana is perfect for the character. It is said that movie will go on floor in coming months and soon they will make official announcement of film. Talking about the female lead, the name which is poping up is Sara Ali Khan.

Preparations are currently in progress, and the creators are getting ready to start filming by June 2024. The project is a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.