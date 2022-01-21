Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' kicks off shoot in London, shares motion teaser

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his new film 'An Action Hero' on Friday in London. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the cast of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a quirky motion teaser of the upcoming film, along with announcing his co-star Jaideep.

In the caption, he wrote, "Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @jaideepahlawat joins #AnActionHero."

While Ayushmann kick-started the muhurat shoot today, Jaideep will begin the schedule in the next two days.

Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, the Anirudh Iyer directorial is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. The film is co-produced by Colour Yellow and T-Series.

Speaking about the film going on floors, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said, "It has been a long wait for us to kick off the shoot for 'An Action Hero'. We can't believe that the movie is already going on floors today and are excited to give it our best! The film has a fresh and quirky story and is mounted on a lavish scale."

Ace filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is co-producing the film, shared that they will be experimenting with this genre for the first time.

"This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and 'An Action Hero' is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I'm certain the energy will translate on-screen too," he said.

Meanwhile, Jaideep has previously worked in the hit series 'Patal Lok' and the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor