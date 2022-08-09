Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite pastime is scouting for music

Mumbai, Aug 9 Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado. The actor says he is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music.

Ayushmann said: "I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grandmom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs."

He further adds "I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages."

Ayushmann has crooned several numbers such as 'Pani da rang', 'O heeriye', 'Mitti di khushboo' and 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho', among many others.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in 'An Action Hero' and 'Doctor G'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor