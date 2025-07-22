Azaan Khan Applauds Close Friend Ahaan Pandey After Success of Saiyaara

Upcoming debutdant Azaan Khan has shown his appreciation for fellow young actor Ahaan Pandey, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Saiyaara. The film has received love from audiences and critics alike, and Ahaan Pandey’s performance has been especially praised along with co-star Aneet Padda.

Azaan Khan, who is set to make his debut soon with a revenge drama to be directed by his father Ahmed Khan, took to social media to congratulate Ahaan. He called Saiyaara a beautiful film and praised Ahaan for his powerful performance and on-screen presence. Azaan mentioned that it is always inspiring to see young talent shine and make their mark in the industry.

Azaan wrote," And the crowd goes wild!You have done it Choom, Saiyaara is history. Proud does not even cover it, love you Didh." Saiyaara has become a talking point in recent days for its engaging storyline and fresh performances. Ahaan Pandey has been receiving special attention for his role, proving his potential as one of the promising young actors in the industry. For the unversed, Azaan and Ahaan are close childhood friends and have grown up together. Azaan has learnt the technical process of filmmaking earlier like direction, choreography and martial arts and now is prepping for his big screen debu