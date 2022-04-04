B Praak expecting second child with wife Meera Bachan

Singer and music director B Praak is expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan.

On the occasion of his third wedding anniversary, the 'Teri Mitti' singer took to his Instagram handle to announce his wife's second pregnancy.

"Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote alongside a photo of the two posing in front of a picturesque tropical view.

B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor