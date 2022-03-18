B-town celebrities share Holi greetings on social media

The fun-filled festival Holi is here and several Bollywood celebrities have extended heartfelt greetings for their fans and followers on social media.

A slew of celebrities including Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar and more shared colourful greetings through their respective social media handles on Friday.

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Badi Holi or Dhulandi is celebrated today. It is marked by playing with water & colours with each other in sheer joy. Holi is celebrated with great pomp in Mathura - Vrindavan, Barsana & Nandgaon in UP. Time for camaraderie,festivity & merriment! Come, let's play Holi"

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of him happily clad in Holi colours.

He added the caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "I wish you and your entire family a very Happy Holi."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared Holi greetings on his Instagram Story by posting a clip of his 'Jabariya Jodi' (2019) Holi-themed song 'Khadke Glassy'.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar penned Holi greeting on his Twitter handle.

"May this festival of colors bring the ultimate happiness, good health and prosperity in our life," he tweeted.

Kajol posted a video message on her Instagram handle, encouraging her followers to "save water" and have a happy and safe Holi.

Several other celebrities including Sunny Deol, Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more extended Holi greetings for their fans on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor