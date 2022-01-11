'Baahubali's' Katappa actor Sathyaraj discharged after testing COVID positive

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is widely known across the nation for portraying Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. “Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home.. He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest.. Thank you all for your love and support!,” Sibi tweeted.

Sathyaraj was admitted to a private hospital a couple of days ago after he tested positive for the virus.On the work front, Sathyaraj was last seen in MGR Magan. He had earlier made an iconic cameo appearance as CM Nagaraja Chozhan (Amavasai) from Amaidhi Padai in Tughlaq Durbar. He is waiting for the release of 1945 as well as Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, and director Venkat Prabhu’s Party. He will also be seen in Suriya’s upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan.