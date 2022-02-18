'Bachchhan Paandey' trailer presents comedy smouldering beneath the world of crime

Mumbai, Feb 18 The trailer of the upcoming crime-action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey', which released on Friday, gives a glimpse of strong performances, experimental spaghetti background score and sleek action.

The film, which stars a powerful line up of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

The film directed by Farhad Samji, is laced with pop-culture references. It boasts of Akshay Kumar's signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top class act complemented by the likes of Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion of trailer launch, Akshay Kumar shared: "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (the film's producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. 'Bachchhan Paandey' is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Director Farhad Samji added: "This is my fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and all I can say is the audience has never witnessed this side of him before in a film. I share great creative synergy with Sajid Nadiadwala. He gives you the space to improvise and always aims for the highest production value so working with him is the best experience one could ask for."

He rounded up his thoughts using the punchy dialogue from the trailer: "To sum it up Bachchan panndey says mujhe bhai nahi Godfather bolte hai...lekin mere liye Sajid sir and Akshay sir dono mere bhai bhi hai aur Godfather bhi hai."

For Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a film close to his heart for more than one reason. "This film is special to me for many reasons.

'Bachchhan Paandey' marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner," Sajis said.

Commenting further, the producer said, "It's also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with 'Heropanti' and she has delivered a rock solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together, I'm hoping we have another winner on our hands."

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18, on the occasion of Holi.

