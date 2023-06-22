Bad Bunny's 'Spider-Man' spinoff put on hold

Los Angeles [US], Jun 22 : Spider-Man's spinoff 'El Muerto' starring Bad Bunny no longer has a release date.

According to Variety, The film, which was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, has been removed from Sony's calendar, Variety reported.

As part of the announcement, Sony shifted around the dates for 'Dumb Money', inspired by the GameStop sock frenzy, which will open on September 22 instead of October 20; as well as the LaKeith Stanfield-led biblical epic 'The Book of Clarence', which took the place of 'El Muerto' after moving from September 22 to the mid-January slot.

Set in Sony's universe of marvel characters,' El Muerto' is studio's first live-action superhero movie to star a Latino actor.

Known in the comics as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, El Muerto is a wrestler whose superhuman powers stem from a special mask that's been passed down through generations. It's not clear if Spider-Man will appear in the film, but El Muerto once faced the web-slinger (on the pages of Marvel Comics) in the hopes of unmasking the vigilante before the two ended up joining forces.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible... so exciting," Bad Bunny told audiences at CinemaCon in 2022, when the project was first announced.

'El Muerto' is one of several Spider-Man-related spinoffs in the works from Sony. So far, the studio has mined its arsenal of Marvel characters to mixed results. 'Venom' and its 2021 sequel 'Let There Be Carnage' scored with USD 1.3 billion combined, but neither were critical darlings. Ditto for Jared Leto's vampire-inspired "Morbius," which failed to charm audiences and ended its theatrical run with USD 167 million.

