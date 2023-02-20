BAFTAs 2023: From Sophie Turner to Ana de Armas, celebs who rock the red carpet

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is hosting its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday. All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Before the awards, let's have a look at the glitz and glamour that the stars have unleashed on the red carpet.

People, a US-based media company, reported the details of the stars' magnificent dresses and gowns.

Florence Pugh wore an orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed look on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wonder star's dramatic look consisted of a pleated tulle ruffle bustier top and a long pleated tulle mermaid ruffle skirt.

Angela Bassett wore a lavender column gown for the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. Styled by Jennifer Austin, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star's Pamella Roland gown also included voluminous sleeves for added drama.

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a striking purple gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The gown incorporated details, like a sheer top, sequins all over and feathered details. The ombre purple feathers decorated the skirt as well as the sleeves and floral appliques around the top and sleeves of the dress completed the many bits of flair.

Sophie Turner wore a lace Louis Vuitton gown on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The long-sleeve, floor-length slightly sheer black lace gown was covered in jewels for slight pops of colour and visual appeal. Each jewel was a different size, shape and colour, providing little glimpses of fun throughout the look. The actress completed her look with black heels.

Ana de Armas wore a delicate pink Louis Vuitton gown for the occasion.The star of Blonde, who is nominated for the film at this year's award show, wore a spaghetti strap gown with sweet ruffle detail at the top and a short train. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a small necklace and rings. de Armas left her hair down around her face and rocked a bold red lip, a la Marilyn Monroe.

Michelle Yeoh stepped onto the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet wearing a champagne-colored Christian Dior suit. Her look included cape sleeves to amp up the volume of the suit jacket. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who is nominated for leading actress at this year's award show, also pulled out all the stops with her jewels for the night, wearing glittering earrings, a watch, bracelets and a ring.

The Prince and Princess of Wales definitely were the star attraction of the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor