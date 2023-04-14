Baisakhi 2023: Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on the occasion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) is an important festival for the Sikh community, and marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.

It is a spring harvest festival that is majorly celebrated in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana.

This festival brings positive vibes filled with warm wishes people offer to each other.

Popular B-town stars also extended wishes on the occasion.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared Baisakhi wish via twitter. Big B posted a graphic of the Baisakhi greeting that read 'Beginning the New Year by embracing 'Sab Tera', one of Nanak's greatest teaching, Happy Baisakhi.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1646726776830427138

The 'Son of Sardaar' actor Ajay Devgan taking to his Instagram wished his followers a happy Baisakhi. Devgan wrote "Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadaiyaan #Happy Baisakh."

Actress Shilpa Shetty prayed for everyone's joy, prosperity and peace by greeting Baisakhi. Her wish featured an mated Sardar character dancing happily with a dhol with a beautiful message.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared her greetings for the harvest festival. She shared her wish on Instagram, "May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival".

The 'Family Man' actor Manoj Bajapyee greeted his fans Baisakhi with a motion graphic. The actor wished prosperity, love, happiness and purity for everyone.

Actor Bobby Deol taking to his Instagram shared an mated poster saying "Happy Baisakhi'.

The 'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh also posted a greeting for the fiesta.

To celebrate the festival, people visit Gurudwaras, seek blessings, and participate in nagar kirtan. 'Kada prasad' is distributed among the devotees.

