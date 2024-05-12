Banarasi sari industry garners global attention under PM Modi's patronage

By Ashoke Raj

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 : Be it a wedding, festival or any other ceremonial occasion, Banarasi saris are among the most popular choices for Indian women to enhance their traditional look and add grace to it. The sari acquires a regal appearance because of its rich and elaborate weave and zari work.

Banarasi saris manufactured by local craftsmen are among the most preferred, not only in India but across the world.

Under its 'Make in India' campaign, the government has attempted to rope in leading fashion designers to promote Banarasi sarees and generate more opportunities for the weavers so that they can earn well by using their craft.

As PM Modi is expected to file his nomination papers seeking a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, Banarasi sari manufacturers talked about how their business flourished under PM Modi's patronage, hailing his vision 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

Manufacturers in the region are ecstatic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to promote this cultural legacy globally.

Sanjay Jain, a veteran sari businessman whose family legacy spans over a century, expressed profound gratitude towards PM Modi's initiatives.

"Banarasi sari has been famous for centuries. Our honourable Prime Minister has taken a lot of initiative to promote the business of these saris even internationally. His endeavours have elevated Varanasi's stature and propelled our industry onto the global stage," he told ANI.

Jain added, "We've witnessed a surge in our export ventures, especially in foreign markets, where the demand for our Banarasi sarees has soared."

Jalalipura, known as a sari manufacturing hub primarily comprises the bunkars (weavers). Here, craftsmen are ecstatic as their work achieved international recognition.

Wakil Ahmed, a bunkar from Jalalipura said that there is a lot of demand for Banarasi saris even among the youth, "You can get different varieties of saris at different prices. Even the Indians who are staying abroad, prefer to purchase saris online."

Years ago, PM Modi even urged craftsmen in Varanasi, to deliver at least 50 of the best Banarasi saris to former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, during her 2015 visit to India. Undoubtedly, over the years, the Banarasi saris have caught global attention like never before.

