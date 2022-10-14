Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo recall jumping in freezing lake during 'Four More Shots Please! 3' shoot

After a two years' wait, the much-awaited 'Four More Shots Please!' is back with third season.

As the show is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 21, the show's lead actresses Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J took a stroll down memory lane and shared an interesting behind-the-scenes moment where they jumped into a freezing lake to get the perfect shot.

"When we were shooting in Italy, we had to shoot a lake scene, and it was freezing cold. The water was so cold that our director Joyeeta (Patpati) asked us to skip it. But, Bani was prepared to do it, leaving Joyeeta surprised. That pumped us up and Sayani and I too decided to go for it," Maanvi said.

Revealing how she convinced them to live this once-in-a-lifetime moment, Bani added, "I was like I got you guys, you have my back, don't worry. But then, something unexpected happened. The scene was shot in a single take, as it was the last shot of our outdoor schedule. I was hyping everyone up as I was super excited to go for it. I ran towards the lake and jumped, and then I realised it's deeper than I imagined, my heart went numb. I was like 'Oh Goodness, Breathe Breathe! But before I could warn Sayani and Maanvi to not take the risk, it was too late."

Bani said that she has all the moments captured on her phone.

"I have been the unofficial BTS videographer. In every season, whenever we shoot something, I'm always ready with my phone to capture photos and videos. I've created a new season for myself. When the team will see the vlogs, they will get a flashback of all their memories, but this will go only after the season is out," she shared.

Helmed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, 'Four More Shots Please' also stars Kirti Kulhari.

( With inputs from ANI )

