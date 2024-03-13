Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, Priya Bapat begin shoot for 'Raat Jawaan Hai'

Mumbai, March 13 Cameras have started rolling for the streaming show ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’. Actors Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat are currently filming the show which is directed by Sumeet Vyas.

The show, which is a mix of humour, drama and heartfelt moments, promises a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie.

Talking about the show, Sumeet said: “There is a tendency for the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids.”

He further mentioned: “The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter.”

Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ will be available to stream on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor