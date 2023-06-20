Barun Sobti opens up about bond with 'Asur', 'Badtameez Dil' co-star Ridhi Dogra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actors Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra, who have worked together in 'Asur' and recently-released rom-com 'Badtameez Dil', share a great bond.

As per Barun, the two have a very "healthy relationship."

"Ridhi and I had a ball shooting 'Badtameez Dil'. On and Off set both. We have a very healthy friendship. Everyone has a different kind of bond and in our case, we have an equal amount of love and respect for each other. It was creatively satisfying, and it was fun," Barun shared.

He added, "Not only me and Ridhi but the whole cast. The whole cast hung out till sunrise most of the nights", he shared. When asked about the shooting scenes and improvisation them, he mentioned, "It was our director's idea basically. He was always like - bring on whatever suggestion you have, and he used to listen and consider them too. It wasn't like he just asked for the ideas and never considered."

Barun also shared what actually made him say yes to 'Dil Badtameez', which is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

"It was in my sub-conscience that it was getting a little intense so there should be something light-hearted. Badtameez Dil is a light-hearted show and I think the novelty of the idea itself in current times because everything else is so intense makes it special. Apart from that the writing also sets it apart." Throwing light on his character, he shared "Karan believes in compartmentalization, he thinks that we can't find everything in just one person. There should be a friend, a girlfriend, everything compartmentalised basically. He thinks that's the way of modern love," he said.

Minissha Lamba and Mallika Dua are also a part of 'Badtameez Dil'.

