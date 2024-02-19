Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna-starrer 'Rakshak: Chapter 2' pays homage to soldiers of 'Operation Kulgam'

Mumbai, Feb 19 The makers of Barun Sobti and Surbhi Chandna-starrer 'Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2' unveiled its trailer on Monday. The series highlights a tale of valour and sacrifice, igniting patriotic spirit in the audiences.

Taking viewers into the execution of 'Operation Kulgam', the one minute 35 seconds emotionally charged trailer of the series is infused with patriotic fervour. It offers a glimpse into the courageous and heroic story of the Kulgam Operation, with combat battle sequences, realistic action, captivating cinematography, and raw characters.

The video shows a glimpse of character Haider Kasim, who is referred to as the "master of explosions", planning to kill the Defence Minister.

The gripping narrative is based on true events, paying homage to the valor of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (played by Barun) and DYSP Aman Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini) who sacrificed their lives while fighting in a close combat with A++ category terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district, days after the attack on an army convoy in Pulwama.

Speaking about his role, Barun said: "Portraying the character of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh has allowed me to explore the depths of patriotism with a profound sense of duty and I can't wait for the audiences to see the heroic story. It's truly a joy to be a part of a story that focuses on the valour, dedication, and sacrifices of our nation's unsung heroes."

Surbhi, who plays the wife of Barun's character shared: "This journey has been full of enriching experience and honour, leaving an indelible mark on me. I am immensely proud to contribute to a project that celebrates the unwavering spirit of our nation’s heroes."

Talking about his character, Vishwas said: "The character of DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur resonates deeply with the valour and commitment of our real-life heroes."

Produced by Juggernaut Studios and featuring Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles, 'Rakshak: Chapter 2' will premiere on Amazon miniTV from February 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor