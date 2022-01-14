'Batgirl' film adds Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, Ethan Kai as cast members

Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of 'Batgirl', Warner Bros. and DC Film's feature for HBO Max that is now in production in Glasgow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leslie Grace would be toplining the production, playing Barbara Gordon, the DC heroine who is part of the Batman family and daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon.

JK Simmons would reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon from 'Justice League' while Michael Keaton will return in some iteration of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Brendan Fraser is also in the cast and will play the villain.

Plot details are currently being kept under the cowl and no character descriptions for the trio of actors have been revealed. Also, no release date has been set for 'Batgirl'.

Armed with a script by Christina Hodson, 'Bad Boys for Life' directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie. Kristin Burr (Cruella) is producing.

Front is a BAFTA Award-winning veteran actor who most recently appeared with Hugh Laurie in sci-fi drama 'Avenue 5' as well as a part in 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson has appeared in supporting roles in dozens of shows and movies, including the 'Bourne' franchise and last year appearing in the Jodie Foster drama 'The Mauritanian'. He has a role in the long-delayed Sony-Marvel movie, 'Morbius'.

Kai is a screen and theatre actor who was a regular on the British soap 'Emmerdale Farm' and appeared on shows such as 'Killing Eve' and 'London Kills', as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

