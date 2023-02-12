'BB 16': Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare to have a dance-off in finale
Mumbai, Feb 12 The 'Bigg Boss 16' grand finale is just hours away as one contestant on Saturday night will be taking home the trophy. However, before the winner is announced a dance-off between rivals Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be seen.
A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.
In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'.
The caption read: "Shiv aur Priyanka ki tashan ka bhi hoga aaj finale! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 #GrandFinale, aaj shaam 7 baje se, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @priyankachaharchoudhary @shivthakare9."
Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner's trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan.
